Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Costigan, a 19-year-old law student at UNSW, and Taha were arrested by police after allegedly selling cocaine across Sydney, from the affluent eastern suburbs to the city’s CBD.
Costigan, a 19-year-old law student at UNSW, and Taha were arrested by police after allegedly selling cocaine across Sydney, from the affluent eastern suburbs to the city’s CBD.
Crime

Jason Costigan’s daughter in court on cocaine charges

by Anton Rose, Inner West Courier
20th Feb 2020 1:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have allegedly uncovered more than 1000 messages and phone calls between Queensland MP Jason Costigan's daughter Brianna and her cocaine dealing co-accused husband Ahmed Taha.

The newlyweds appeared in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court this morning where details of the investigation into "dial-dealers" that nabbed the pair were revealed.

It comes a month after Costigan's conversion to Islam and nuptials came to light.

Costigan, a 19-year-old law student at UNSW, and Taha were arrested by police after allegedly selling cocaine across Sydney, from the affluent eastern suburbs to the city's CBD.

The MP's daughter was described as "not the brains of the operation" by her lawyer Ihab Jamal when she appeared in Waverley Local Court after her arrest last year.

The court today heard the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is relying on "1400 intercepted communications" allegedly involving the pair in its case against the lovebirds.

 

Brianna Grace Costigan, who is the daughter of Queensland MP Jason Costigan
Brianna Grace Costigan, who is the daughter of Queensland MP Jason Costigan

 

Costigan is facing four charges of supplying cocaine while Taha is facing nine.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in Maroubra and Pyrmont where police accuse the pair of attempting to sell to an undercover officer.

Neither has entered a plea to the charges.

The surveillance of the couple came at a time when Sydney detectives were cracking down on cocaine dealers operating around the nightlife precincts across the city.

Costigan's apparent marriage and conversion to Islam came as a shock when she posted to Instagram donning a Burberry headscarf with the caption "alhamdulillah for everything" in January.

The pair will return to court later this year.

News tips? Email: anton.rose@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
brianna costigan crime drug bust editors picks jason costigan politics queensland politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Future of Lismore chain store uncertain after widespread collapse

        premium_icon Future of Lismore chain store uncertain after widespread...

        News POPULAR homewares chain announces shock collapse, with the future of the Lismore store uncertain.

        Two Bluesfest artists cancel their shows

        premium_icon Two Bluesfest artists cancel their shows

        News ORGANISERS confirmed both acts have been removed from the line up.

        Farmer accused of calf disfigurement, theft faces court

        premium_icon Farmer accused of calf disfigurement, theft faces court

        News THE 36-year-old Casino farmer has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

        Hosting an easy way to earn money and gain new experiences

        premium_icon Hosting an easy way to earn money and gain new experiences

        News “WE have hosted (international students) for several years and because of the...