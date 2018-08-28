Jasmine hints at secret wedding

Jasmine Yarbrough posts cryptic Instagram post suggesting her and Karl Stefanovic are already married.

Jasmine Yarbrough posts cryptic Instagram post suggesting her and Karl Stefanovic are already married.

EVER since Karl Stefanovic confirmed he got down on bended knee and proposed to girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough, rumours have been swirling about their big day.

While speaking to TheFix earlier this year, when he confirmed the engagement news, the Today host also suggested the engagement wouldn't be a long one, telling the publication they would most likely tie the knot "later this year".

But while speculation spread like wildfire that the couple would marry in a lavish location wedding in December, they may have just tricked us all.

Karl Stefanovic pictured with his fiance Jasmine Yarbrough out for lunch with friends at in Surry Hills. Picture: Matrix Media Group

A cryptic Instagram post by Yarbrough, shared yesterday, hints that the pair may already be living in blissful matrimony.

Yarbrough, 34, shared a photo of her with Stefanovic's sister-in-law, Jenna Dinicola, with the telling caption: "Sister sister".

Dinicola is married to Stefanovic's younger brother, Tom. She replied to Yarbrough on the post, writing: "Love it sister!"

Jasmine Yarbrough hints her and Karl Stefanovic are married in a cryptic Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

The TV presenter, 44, met the Brisbane-born shoe designer on a lavish boat cruise in December 2016, following Stefanovic's high-profile split with his wife of 21 years, Cassandra Thorburn.

Stefanovic and his ex-wife share three children together, Jackson, River and Ava.

Karl Stefanovic and his ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn on the red carpet at the 2011 Logie Awards. Picture: Getty

Thorburn, who has remained relatively tight-lipped about the divorce and her ex-husband's new girlfriend, opened up to Fairfax in February about his engagement to Yarbrough.

"I am just focused on helping those affected by the ever-changing landscape of my ex-husband's life, to navigate it," Thorburn said.

"His engagement doesn't register with me on any other level."