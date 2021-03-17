Murder victim's family visits site where she was found

The grieving family of murder victim Jasmeen Kaur has visited the site where her body was discovered buried in a shallow grave in the Flinders Ranges.

About 20 grieving family and frinds of 21-year-old Jasmeen Kaur has been given a police escort to the shallow grave where police discovered her body a little over a week ago.

Her uncle and aunty, Maninder and Raman Kharoud, and cousin Ramanpreet and other extended family and friends drove in a mini-van to the shallow grave at Moralana Creek, about 40km north of Hawker this afternoon.

They gathered by the grave site for a Sikh prayer, delivered in Punjabi.

They prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

Flowers were laid on top of the shallow grave where Ms Kaur was found.

A handful of plants and trees were planted near the grave as a permanent reminder of Ms Kaur, as well as a wooden tribute bearing her name that was tied to a tree.

Police believe her alleged killer murdered Ms Kaur some time between Thursday, March 4, and Monday, March 9, and that he had been stalking her for weeks, and abducted her from the nursing home where she worked.

Ms Kaur came to Adelaide from India at the age of 18 to forge a new life as a nurse and continue her passion for caring for others.

Her shoes, ID and other evidence were recovered by police after a member of the public found them inside a bin between Quorn and Hawker a day after they appealed to the public to help locate the items.

Her alleged killer - 20-year-old Kurralta Park man, whose identity has been suppressed - faced Port Augusta Magistrates Court last week, accused of murdering Ms Kaur and burying her body in the Outback.

Jasmeen Kaur. Picture: Supplied by Family

Major Crime Detectives at the shallow gravesite in the Flinders Ranges north of Hawker on March 8 when Ms Kaur’s body was discovered. Picture: SA Police

Her family described her as the rock of their household with a "stress-busting" smile.

Ms Kaur was in her final year of studying to be a registered nurse and had plans to visit her mother in India next year.

She lived at Flinders Park with her uncle and aunty, Maninder and Raman Kharoud, and cousin Ramanpreet, with whom she shared a bedroom.

Ramanpreet told The Advertiser earlier this month that Ms Kaur was "everything" to her.

"She cared for me like a mum and a sister. She was the most helpful person. Her smile was my stress-buster."

Jasmeen Kaur. Picture: SA police

Mr Kharoud said he "felt like I lost my own kid, my daughter".

"She was everything in this house. She did everything - the groceries, work at home.

"If you called her, she would come. Even if she was doing something important, she'd come in a second for you."

Ms Kaur worked at Southern Cross Care's Bucklands nursing home, at North Plympton, where she became "so close" to residents because it fed her desire to help others.

Southern Cross Care chief executive David Moran had also paid tribute to Ms Kaur as a "cherished member" of staff, who was "always being the first to welcome new members of the team and always having a smile".

"Jasmeen was a beautiful soul and was always so kind and sweet to residents," Mr Moran said.

The accused is remanded in custody to face court again in December.

Originally published as Jasmeen's family visits remote gravesite

Police excavating a shallow grave in the Flinders Ranges, north of Hawker on March 8 when Ms Kaur’s body was discovered. Picture: Nine News