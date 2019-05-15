Hayne faces fresh sex charge

JARRYD Hayne has been charged with a second count of aggravated sexual assault against a woman in the Hunter, ahead of his appearance in Newcastle Local Court today.

NSW Police confirmed detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad "laid an additional charge of aggravated sexual assault against a 31-year-old man".

"Police will allege in court the charge relates to the sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman at a home in the Hunter regional on Sunday 30 September 2018," a statement from police said.

Jarryd Hayne is reportedly to be hit with the new charge when he faces court today.

The former rugby league star is accused of sexually assaulting the woman on NRL Grand Final night at a Hunter Valley home after talking with her on a social media app.

It is alleged he seriously injured her by biting her on the genitals while her mother was home.

Police charged him with aggravated sexual assault and inflicting actual bodily harm at Ryde police station in November last year.

Hayne's legal team has previously said he "maintains his innocence" and intends to plead not guilty. The aggravated rape charge carries a maximum 20-yearjail term if Hayne is convicted.

He is also facing civil legal action in the US over claims he raped a woman during his time at the San Francisco 49ers NFL team in 2015.

Police declined to charge Hayne after investigating that allegation, and the woman involved lodged a civil suit.