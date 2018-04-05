Hayne’s pain won’t end soon

Nothing’s going right for Parramatta. (Phil Hillyard)

HE hoped to return in round five but Jarryd Hayne's hip injury is taking time to mend.

It is understood Hayne won't be back now until Parramatta's round nine against Cronulla at Southern Cross group Stadium.

The injury wait is frustrating the fiercely competitive Hayne.

Just last week, Parramatta anticipated Hayne could be back by round seven.

That date has been revised yet again.

Should he return by round nine, Hayne would have just three NRL matches to push hard for a late call-up into coach Brad Fittler's NSW State of Origin side.

Hayne's form this season has been modest although his Parramatta forwards have struggled big-time over the opening four rounds.

He is receiving daily treatment on his hip but the injury isn't quite healing as quickly as expected.

Winless Parramatta will be desperate for Hayne to return after such a horrid start to the season.

The Eels face rivals Penrith this Sunday at ANZ Stadium in what will be a crucial match.

A fifth successive loss to start the season would all but end Parramatta's top four aspirations.

The Panthers meanwhile have won three of their four matches.