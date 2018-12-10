Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jarryd Hayne is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. Pic Jenny Evans
Jarryd Hayne is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. Pic Jenny Evans
Crime

Hayne in court today on sex charge

10th Dec 2018 8:30 AM

NRL player Jarryd Hayne is due to face court over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in NSW today.

Hayne, 30, was charged with aggravated sexual assault and inflicting actual bodily harm after he handed himself into Ryde police station in November.

A woman claims she suffered injuries during a sexual encounter with Hayne in the Hunter Valley and that she had photographs to back up her story.

It's understood the alleged victim was interviewed by the NRL's integrity unit before the matter was referred to police.

Jarryd Hayne reporting at Castle Hill Police Station.
Jarryd Hayne reporting at Castle Hill Police Station.

Police allege the assault of the 26-year-old woman took place in a Hunter Region home on September 30.

The one-time NFL player has been on strict bail including the condition he report to Ryde police station every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between 8am and 8pm.

He's also handed over his passport and a $20,000 surety, and agreed to stay away from the complainant and the Newcastle local government area.

Hayne is expected to appear at Burwood Local Court on Monday.

- AAP

More Stories

Show More
court crime jarryd hayne sex charges
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Two dead, one injured in Pacific Highway crash

    premium_icon Two dead, one injured in Pacific Highway crash

    Breaking NSW Police have confirmed two men have died, while another has been injured, in a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway.

    'Sleepless nights' over decision to sell Ballina building

    premium_icon 'Sleepless nights' over decision to sell Ballina building

    News Hundreds of kids use the centre, but it will be sold by Christmas

    9 ways scammers are trying to steal your money

    premium_icon 9 ways scammers are trying to steal your money

    Crime Aussies have lost $100m to scammers this year

    Lease for beachfront cafe site to be terminated

    premium_icon Lease for beachfront cafe site to be terminated

    News Future of the iconic Ballina site has been up in the air for years

    Local Partners