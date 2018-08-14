Drink driver training to join ambo service

Jarrod William West, 28, pleaded guilty to drink driving when he faced Townsville Magistrates Court on August 9.

A MAN who was kicked out of the Australian Defence Force for drink driving plans to become a paramedic.

West blew more than three times the blood alcohol limit when police stopped him in the early hours of July 12 on McIlwraith St, South Townsville.

Defence lawyer Tracy Brown said her client had been drinking cider and received a call from a friend who asked to be picked up from the Mad Cow Tavern on Flinders St about 3am.

The court heard West's friend had lost his wallet and that was why he did not catch a taxi.

The 28-year-old was pulled over after police noted his car mounted a roundabout kerb. When tested West returned a blood alcohol reading of .161 per cent.

Ms Brown said West had been employed in the ADF at the time if his offending.

"As a result of this incident he has lost his position in the defence force," Ms Brown said.

"He does have the intention to apply for the Queensland Ambulance Service in the near future."

Ms Brown submitted that Magistrate Suzie Warrington should not record a conviction against West because it would affect his chance to become a paramedic.

"He has approximately six to eight months to go before completing a paramedical practice degree," Ms Brown said.

"That will open up numerous avenues of future employment … a conviction recorded on this offence would impact (his chance of gaining employment)."

Ms Warrington took into account West's guilty plea and the fact that he co-operated with police on the night of the offence.

She said despite police witnessing West mount a kerb, the manner of his driving was not alleged to have been particularly dangerous.

Ms Warrington fined West $1000 and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for a period of eight months.