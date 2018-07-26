Menu
State MP for Kawana Jarrod Bleijie at Budget estimates at Parliament House in Brisbane. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP
Politics

Jarrod Bleijie under fire for offensive cufflinks

by Sarah Vogler, Domanii Cameron
26th Jul 2018 12:47 PM
LEADER of Opposition Business jarrod Bleijie is causing a stir in Budget Estimates with his choice of House of Cards cufflinks.

Mr Bleijie is appearing before the Legal Affairs and Community Safety Committee where he has been questioning Crime and Corruption Chair Alan Macsporran and Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath.

Mr Bleijie's cufflinks read F and U and were worn by fictional House of Cards character Frank Underwood.

LNP frontbencher Jarrod Bleijie's cuff links have come under fire after Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath slammed his choice of accessories as inappropriate and appalling.

Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood in the popular Netflix series House Of Cards.
"It has been confirmed that the member for Kawana was wearing during the committee, cuff links with the letters F and U on them across his arms in a fashion that was clearly obvious to the witnesses of the committee," she said.

"This is inappropriate behaviour and potentially interference or intimidation of a witness before this committee and I'll be writing to the chairman and the speaker regarding this matter.

