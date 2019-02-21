Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jarome Luai is hoping to make a big impression with the Panthers this season.
Jarome Luai is hoping to make a big impression with the Panthers this season.
Rugby League

‘Role model’ Maloney inspires boom Penrith rookie

by Paul Crawley
21st Feb 2019 8:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Penrith's boom rookie Jarome Luai has revealed how the opportunity to learn off James Maloney was a huge factor in the young playmaker turning his back on the chance to gain an immediate NRL starting spot at a rival club in 2019.

Luai will partner Maloney in the Penrith halves on Saturday in John Sutton's Testimonial Match at Redfern Oval in the absence of Nathan Cleary.

There is growing speculation this could be Maloney's final year in the NRL with some rich offers coming at the 32-year-old from the English Super League.

 

Cleary and Luai came through the juniors together at Penrith and are still like "best mates".

While Luai doesn't hide from the fact he wants to play his career alongside Cleary, he said behind-the-scenes it was actually Maloney who had become his "role model".

"He is all about the team," Luai explained.

Jarome Luai is hoping to make a big impression with the Panthers this season.
Jarome Luai is hoping to make a big impression with the Panthers this season.

"He helps me personally with what I need to work on. He says a lot in video. What to look for. Indications of when you should get the ball in your hands.

"He is a very footy-minded person and that is what I needed as a player, someone like him to really learn off. This pre-season has been really helpful for me, not only on the field but off the field.

"Jimmy especially has been a real role model for me. He has been there and done that so, for me, to learn off him was a big opportunity and reason for me to stay and re-sign."

 

Luai admitted he was tempted to consider rival offers but ultimately decided to stay on the promise from Phil Gould that he would eventually get his chance to own the No.6 jumper.

James Maloney is proving a wodnerful asset in a mentor role.
James Maloney is proving a wodnerful asset in a mentor role.

Luai said Gould's advice was simple: "Just bide your time. Learn all you can off Jimmy in terms of that six role.

"And if he does finish up this year or next year, you should be ready to fill that void that he left.

"I will happily bide my time behind Nathan and Jimmy."

Luai rocketed into the spotlight last season in the absence of Maloney and Cleary during State of Origin.

All up, Luai played four NRL games, including a dazzling performance against the Warriors before a syndesmosis injury ended his season.

 

Jarome Luai hopes to partner Nathan Cleary in the halves long term.
Jarome Luai hopes to partner Nathan Cleary in the halves long term.

Asked if he was tempted to chase an immediate start at a rival club, he explained: "I thought about it. Mum was talking to me about it as well. She wants to see me play now, and she thinks I could have made my mark on the game.

"But I didn't really want to hear from my manager about it. Penrith is my home. I was born in Nepean hospital so I have always been in the area. I knew a lot of the boys that are in the squad now before footy.

"Tyrone May, Moses Leota. Brian Too recently came into the squad. And, of course, Nath.

"We are pretty much best mates as well. We came through the grades together, Harold Matts, SG Ball. We started playing together when we were 16.

"I haven't played with him since 20s, so to get out there again with him would be pretty cool.

"I spoke to my manager about being a one-club man with Nath. And after Jimmy finishes up obviously in the near future, hopefully I get that opportunity and seal that six."

 

SuperCoach

 

Jarome Luai burst onto the scene against the Warriors last season.
Jarome Luai burst onto the scene against the Warriors last season.

More Stories

Show More
james maloney jarome luai nathan cleary nrl panthers penrith panthers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Truck crash closes highway lanes

    premium_icon Truck crash closes highway lanes

    News NORTHBOUND lanes are closed as the b-double is salvaged.

    'Abnormally' high tides, huge swell as cyclone approaches

    'Abnormally' high tides, huge swell as cyclone approaches

    Weather Effects from tropical cyclone Oma are starting to be felt locally

    'Super weekend' hopes to rain cash on struggling CBD

    premium_icon 'Super weekend' hopes to rain cash on struggling CBD

    Entertainment COUNCIL hopes their "good coincidence” supports local businesses

    Plea to motorbike riders in wake of tragic death

    premium_icon Plea to motorbike riders in wake of tragic death

    News Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatality