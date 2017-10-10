SNEAK PEEK: First look at new Lismore preschool

THE future of Jarjum Centre Inc is on the agenda at Lismore City Council's meeting tonight as they look to progress with the sale of council land to build the proposed community preschool.

The proposal was for the relocation of the business from a premises at 4 Rifle Range Road, East Lismore to a vacant parcel of land at 2 Cassia Crescent, Goonellabah.

In 2015 The Northern Star reported the preschool was plagued by a number of issues, including an aging building that no longer met the building code, vandalism and the effects of nearby drug and domestic violence problems.

In May 2016, Lismore City Council unanimously passed a motion to make land available at Clifford Park in Goonellabah to Jarjum Centre Inc for the purposes of building a new preschool.

Concept design of the proposed Jarjum preschool in Goonellabah. Contributed Studio Rogier

The council's meeting agenda stated: "Since that resolution, Jarjum Centre Inc. has been successful in its efforts to progress the project and has completed a preliminary design for the building. Jarjum Centre has also identified funding sources for the development and construction of the project. Part of the terms and conditions of the funding are assurances of occupancy of the land in the form of ownership by Jarjum Centre Inc".

"Jarjum Centre has written and requested Council consider the sale of the land to the group."

Ms Cavanough said in a letter to the council: "It has been quite a laborious process in sourcing funding to build the new preschool, but our efforts are almost completed".

"In an effort to the process along, Jarjum Centre's Committee request to purchase the block of land to secure funding from several sources.

"Jarjum Centre is a Non for Profit organisation, and consequently ask that council take this factor into consideration when determining a price for the land."

The council said in the agenda: "A formal valuation of the land has not been undertaken at this time. The value of the land can be readily determined from actual sale prices and asking prices of similar blocks of land in the Goonellabah area".

"Building blocks in Goonellabah sell for values ranging from $150,000 at the low end to the high end larger blocks at $250,000. Assuming that this block is of average size and in an average location, the value of the block at Clifford Park could achieve up to $160,000 if taken to an open treaty sale of the land. If Council resolves to continue to work with Jarjum Centre Inc., Council will engage a professional valuer to determine the sale price of the land."

The agenda also stated the reclassification of the land (Lots 1 and 2 in DP 630988) from community to operational status was due for completion around December 2017.

The Goonellabah address was considered an ideal location as it falls within the community which Jarjum largely assists, and would potentially complement the Northern United Rugby League Club's activities involving the indigenous community.

With the recommendation that Lismore Council sell the land to the Jarjum Centre Inc for a sum of $160,000 plus GST, the remaining sale funds would be held in a reserve pending the council's consideration of any contribution towards shared parking, drop off areas, footpaths, landscaping and driveway access across the council's adjoining land.

More reports are still to be submitted during the Development Application process for council to consider any further financial support for the development.