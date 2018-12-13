Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been named the 2018 player of the year at the New Zealand Rugby League awards.
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been named the 2018 player of the year at the New Zealand Rugby League awards.
Rugby League

Waerea-Hargreaves trumps Kiwis captain Watene- Zelezniak

by Daniel Gilhooly
13th Dec 2018 11:45 AM

Sydney Roosters and Kiwis prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has capped a triumphant 12 months by being named player of the year at the New Zealand Rugby League awards.

Waerea-Hargreaves' ninth season with the Roosters was regarded as his finest, leading from the front as they secured the NRL premiership.

The 29-year-old's form in the finals was heralded, along with his performance shortly afterwards for the Kiwis when they toppled the Kangaroos in the one-off Test in Auckland.

The men's shortlist comprised Waerea-Hargreaves, Kiwis captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and second-rower Kevin Proctor.

Former Samoan international and Warriors winger Ken Maumalo was named Kiwis rookie of the year ahead of two other outside backs - Roosters centre Joseph Manu and Broncos winger Jamayne Isaako.

Warriors forward Isaiah Papali'i won the junior player prize for the second straight year.

Kiwi Ferns centre Honey Hireme, who played for St George Illawarra in the inaugural NRL Women's Premiership, was crowned women's player of the year for the second time.

More Stories

Show More
dallin watene-zelezniak jared waerea-hargreaves kevin proctor new zealand rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'Welcome to Grinchmore': Rainbow haters miss the point

    premium_icon 'Welcome to Grinchmore': Rainbow haters miss the point

    News "OH, THE outrage! No doubt from the same people that complain that Lismore is boring.”

    • 13th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    45 empty shops in CBD, but situation is improving

    45 empty shops in CBD, but situation is improving

    News Drastic improvement since the 2017 flood

    • 13th Dec 2018 11:00 AM
    12m high sculpture takes locals by surprise

    12m high sculpture takes locals by surprise

    News "Byron Bay has a big silver dildo in the middle of the roundabout"

    PHOTOS: The intricate world of costume making

    premium_icon PHOTOS: The intricate world of costume making

    News See the fine detail students put into the works

    • 13th Dec 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners