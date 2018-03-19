Janelle Saffin wants to be Lismore's next MP

STATE COMEBACK: Former federal Labor member for Page Janelle Saffin, is standing for pre-selection for the state seat of Lismore.

"I HAVE a lot of energy, we need someone to go into bat for the region, I hope the young 'uns can keep up."

Fighting words from Janelle Saffin, as the 63-year-old has announced she is throwing her hat in the ALP's pre-selection ring for the state government seat of Lismore which is held currently by Thomas George.

"We deserve better," she said.

"We are only getting crumbs, I saw the premier on television on Sunday night talking about her plans for Sydney, well where are her plans for the regions?"

Ms Saffin who has previously held the Federal seat of Page between 2007 to 2013 when she was ousted by Nationals member Kevin Hogan, said she is confident she can get the numbers to stand.

"I love representing our community and we need a strong voice to be in state parliament," she said.

"I can be that strong voice no matter who is in power, you need to go someone to go to bat for the region."

Ms Saffin said she feels the National Party is not delivering.

"The Nationals are very good at talking the talk, I can do this and deliver as well," she said.

"I will be focussing on health, education and roads."

Ms Saffin said she has spoken to the Leader of the Opposition, Luke Foley, who is visiting Lismore today.

She said the premier's billion dollar decision to rebuild the sports stadium in Sydney is beyond belief.

"It's incomprehensible," she said.

"Why pull it down, why don't we leave it as it is and put the money where it is really needed?"

Nationals candidate Austin Curtin said, "that's great for Janelle".

"Obviously she's not pre-selected yet, so there's not much for me to say until the candidate is selected," he said.