Janelle Saffin has been selected as Labor's candidate to run in the state seat of Lismore. Cathy Adams
Politics

Janelle Saffin gets approval to run for Lismore seat

23rd Apr 2018 12:06 PM

FORMER Page MP Janelle Saffin has been endorsed as Labor's candidate for the state seat of Lismore.

The decision was made yesterday, with Ms Saffin announcing it on her Facebook page: "Local Labor members just endorsed me to stand for the state seat of Lismore. Thank you.

"Time now to work hard to represent all.”

Ms Saffin held the Federal seat of Page from 2007 until 2013, when she was ousted by current MP Kevin Hogan.

The 63-year-old previously told The Northern Star she wanted to move into state politics to focus on health, education and roads.

"I have a lot of energy, we need someone to go into bat for the region, I hope the young 'uns can keep up,” she said.

"I love representing our community and we need a strong voice to be in state parliament.”

The Nationals have selected Austin Curtin as their candidate, with current Lismore MP Thomas George retiring at next year's election.

Lismore Northern Star

