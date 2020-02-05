Jamieson return adds spice to crucial derby

THE return of fiesty Melbourne City skipper Scott Jamieson is expected to add an extra level of spice to Friday night's Melbourne derby clash.

The chirpy Jamieson is returning from suspension, following the culmination of five yellow cards.

In a blow for Victory, their captain Leigh Broxham will miss the clash because of a leg strain.

While the return of fullback Jamieson will inject spark and life into the third and last derby of the season, Fox Sports pundit Mark Bosnich doubts it'll be a "dirty derby" at AAMI Park.

Victory has conceded the most fouls this season (219), while Harrison Delbridge's third red card of the season, last week, catapulted City up to No. 1 in the red card standings, just ahead of Victory (one each for departed Kristijan Dobras and Broxham).

Scott Jamieson’s return from suspension will boost Melbourne City’s defensive stocks.

Both teams consider themselves stiff for at least one of the expulsions each, which has included controversial VAR intervention.

Only Western Sydney has copped more yellow cards this season, with Victory and City tied in second (led by Ola Toivonen, James Donachie and Scott Jamieson, five apiece).

City has conceded the third most fouls this season (212).

"There always are sparks in a derby and both teams need to pick themselves up. But neither team is dirty," Bosnich said.

"Last week highlighted that with Delbridge's red card. In that moment he rushed in, sometimes that happens. There was no malice, he was so desperate to clean up his mistake.

"Erick Mombaerts summed it up - there was no need for him to get emotional in that situation.

"City plays the most attractive football in the A-League, along with Sydney FC. But they're willing to stop the opposition.

Leigh Broxham will miss Friday’s Melbourne derby with a leg injury.

"Victory has a different style. Under (ex coach) Marco Kurz, cards come more from fatigue, sitting back and counterattacking.

"There's a new zest under Salvachua and it was a great performance last week against Perth."

In further team news, Socceroo Josh Brillante or veteran Rostyn Griffiths will answer a defensive SOS amid an City injury crisis at City.

@MelbourneCity's Scottish international Jack Hendry suffers serious knee injury in @ALeague loss to @AdelaideUnited. City coach Erick Mombaerts says of the @CelticFC loanee: "I don't know exactly but I think it's a big injury," fears he'll be out a "long time". @AAPNewswire — Steve Larkin (@larkinsteve) February 1, 2020

New Scottish signing Jack Hendry will miss at least eight weeks after knee surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn medial collateral ligament.

Hendry has impressed in his two games since signing as an injury replacement for Austrian Richard Windbichler.

With Harrison Delbridge suspended after last week's red card, it leaves Socceroos-capped Curtis Good as the only recognised senior central defender.

City coach Erick Mombaerts, who has adopted a back three in recent weeks, will likely revert to a four-man defence.

Griffiths and Brillante have each played at stopper this season, and while the former appears a better match up for Victory star Ola Toivonen, Brillante's mobility could be a better fit to counter the pace of the other attackers Andrew Nabbout, Robbie Kruse, Elvis Kamsoba and Rojas.

ROUND PREVIEW

MELBOURNE CITY v MELBOURNE VICTORY

AAMI Park, Friday, 7.30pm

DAVUTOVIC'S VERDICT: Victory 3-2

PERTH GLORY v WELLINGTON PHOENIX

HBF Park, Friday, 9.45pm

DAVUTOVIC'S VERDICT: 1-1 DRAW

SYDNEY FC v WESTERN SYDNEY

Jubilee Stadium, Saturday, 5pm

DAVUTOVIC'S VERDICT: Sydney FC 3-2

BRISBANE ROAR v ADELAIDE UNITED

Suncorp Stadium, Saturday, 7.30pm

DAVUTOVIC'S VERDICT: 1-1 DRAW

NEWCASTLE JETS v CENTRAL COAST

Hunter Stadium, Sunday, 4pm

DAVUTOVIC'S VERDICT: Jets 2-1

A-LEAGUE LADDER

P W D L GF GA GD PTS

1 Sydney FC 15 13 1 1 34 13 21 40

2 Melbourne City 16 8 3 5 30 25 5 27

3 Perth Glory 15 7 5 3 27 14 13 26

4 Wellington Phoenix 15 7 3 5 22 18 4 24

5 Adelaide United 15 8 0 7 27 25 2 24

6 Western United 16 6 3 7 23 22 1 21

---------------------------------------

7 Brisbane Roar 15 5 4 6 16 20 -4 19

8 Western Sydney 15 5 2 8 17 22 -5 17

9 Melbourne Victory 16 4 4 8 19 24 -5 16

10 Central Coast 15 4 1 10 14 28 -14 13

11 Newcastle Jets 15 2 4 9 13 31 -18 10

W-LEAGUE LADDER*

P W D L GD PTS

1 Melbourne City 9 8 1 0 +13 25

2 Western Sydney 9 6 1 2 +10 19

3 Sydney FC 9 6 1 2 +8 19

4 Melbourne Victory 9 5 2 2 +5 17

------------------------------------

5 Brisbane Roar 9 4 2 3 +2 14

6 Canberra United 10 3 1 6 -13 10

7 Newcastle Jets 10 2 1 7 -7 7

8 Perth Glory 9 1 2 6 -7 5

9 Adelaide United 10 1 1 8 -11 4

*No W-League games this weekend