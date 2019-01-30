City sweating on Maclaren decision

Maclaren would be a huge boost at a key point in the season. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE City has reached A-League transfer window D-Day, with their hopes of securing Socceroos striker Jamie Maclaren hinging on an overseas release.

City was hoping to unveil Maclaren by Thursday's transfer deadline day, before unleashing him for Sunday's six-point clash away to Sydney FC.

The sudden departure of Hibernian manager Neil Lennon two days ago is has cast doubt over the deal.

Socceroos boss Graham Arnold has been linked with the Scottish club's vacant post.

While Maclaren is understood to have verbally agreed a deal with Melbourne City, Hibernian is under no obligation to release the striker who is on a season-long loan.

It's also believed that there are complications with Darmstadt, with European clubs traditionally seeking transfer fees for departing players who are under contract.

Maclaren, whose preference is City, returned to Europe after Australia's Asian Cup exit while his future is decided.

A second visa signing, a versatile forward who's played in England, is expected to arrive Wednesday and is expected to feature in Sunday's mega Round 17 clash.

But tension is rising in Melbourne, with City officials are waiting anxiously to see if Hibernian and parent club, Germans Darmstadt will release him.

City coach Warren Joyce has cut a frustrated figure, with several deals already falling over in the January transfer window.

Having played without a recognised striker since Bruno Fornaroli was banished three months ago, the coach is eager to secure a natural goalscorer before Thursday's deadline - their last chance to bolster before finals.

If the Maclaren deal falls through, City faces a race against the clock to find another suitable striker.

City's attempts to offload Fornaroli overseas have proved fruitless, with lukewarm interest failing to materialise into concrete offers.

Fornaroli must be released by Thursday if City want to bring in another marquee player.

Frustrated back-up goalkeeper Mark Birighitti has told City that he wants to leave, but the club are standing firm.

Socceroos-capped Birighitti wants to play and feels that he should be released for the opportunity to play, after he rejected offers from other A-League clubs to sign on the eve of the season.

Birighitti, 27, was clearly signed with a view to being City's No.1, but veteran Eugene Galekovic's stellar season has left him on the outer.

City's annual mid-season purge has seen Anthony Caceres join Sydney FC, Malik leave for Saudi Arabia while Michael O'Halloran has joined St Johnstone after he was released due to homesickness.

