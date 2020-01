GENERATIONS WIN: Casino trainer Doug King enjoys a win with his granddaughter Jamie-Lee Hancock in race 2 Richmond Valley Tyres Masters Stakes with Bokarm Nora.

CASINO trainer Doug King enjoyed a win with his granddaughter Jamie-Lee Hancock in race 2 Richmond Valley Tyres Masters Stakes.

Bokarm Nora gave him her 10th win.

Jamie-Lee has been helping her grandfather with the dogs for just under a year now.

Greyhound track workers said it was great to see another generation coming through the ranks.