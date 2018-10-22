Tedesco sets big goals for 2019

JAMES Tedesco has enjoyed a stellar year but says there is no reason he can't take his game to another level after cementing himself as Australia's long-term fullback.

In his final game of the season, Tedesco capped a remarkable 2018 by claiming man-of-the-match honours in Australia's 34-16 win against Tonga on Saturday night.

A Kangaroos debut, winning NSW's player of the series in their State of Origin victory over Queensland and helping the Sydney Roosters to an NRL premiership in his first season at the club will make this season hard to top.

"It was a successful year personally," Tedesco said. "I want to take a break. Coming up to the last game for the year I want to get away from footy and rest.

"Next year there are still personal goals I want to achieve. I look back at the year and it was a great year personally. There is always stuff to improve on, I'm excited for next year already.

"Playing for Australia, it's an opportunity for me to keep it long-term. I'm happy with how I've played for Australia. I will be tested next year. There are some great fullbacks around. Hopefully if I'm playing good footy I can retain the jersey."

The noise of the sold-out Mt Smart Stadium crowd made it impossible for players to hear each other on the field. Tedesco was reduced to pointing to his teammates in order to set the defensive line.

"I told the boys to look at me," Tedesco said. "I was trying to yell at some boys to move here and there. They couldn't hear because of the crowd atmosphere.

"It was so loud. That was up there (the noise level) with playing up at Suncorp where Queensland all hate you."

Get ready for cricket like never before. FREE Sport HD + Entertainment until the first 4K cricket ball as part of 3 months free on a 12 month plan. SIGN UP TODAY. T&Cs apply.