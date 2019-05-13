Menu
James Roberts is still on the outer at the Broncos. Picture: Adam Head
Rugby League

Selection shock as Bronco remains on outer

by Paul Malone
13th May 2019 12:00 PM
JAMES Roberts remains on the outer at the Broncos despite the season-ending injury to Jack Bird.

Roberts trained on the opposition team on Monday at Red Hill with Gehamat Shibasaki at right centre and Jamayne Isaako restored to the wing outside Shibasaki.

The evident selection choice by coach Anthony Seibold would leave Shibasaki marking Latrell Mitchell in Brisbane's game against Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

The omission of Roberts from the team to be named on Tuesday will escalate speculation about the NSW Origin centre's future at the Broncos.

Bird suffered a season-ending knee injury in Brisbane's win over Manly last Friday.

Recruit James Segeyaro trained for the first time with his fourth NRL club, but Jake Turpin spent most time training in the dummy-half role in which he did well against Manly.

Brisbane five-eighth Anthony Milford did not train due to illness.

Isaako was dropped for the Manly game but appears to be in favour again as a right winger with Shibasaki and Kotoni Staggs the centres.

