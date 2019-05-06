Roberts, Isaako face axe in Broncos shake-up

Jamayne Isaako has struggled for the Broncos in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Jamayne Isaako has struggled for the Broncos in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

James Roberts has trained in an opposition team at Broncos training, indicating he is in line to omitted from the team to meet Manly on Friday night.

Roberts, who insisted last week that rumours that he wanted to return to Sydney were wrong, trained in the "blue vest" team at training on Monday morning, indicating coach Anthony Seibold wanted to make changes in response to Brisbane's 2-6 start to the season.

Kotoni Staggs trained at left centre with Jack Bird, who has played there this year, changing sides to train in Roberts' usual right centre spot.

Kotoni Staggs could be set for a Broncos recall. Picture: AAP

There also looks to be a demotion upcoming for right winger Jamayne Isaako, with Gehamat Shibasaki training there.

The Broncos team will not be named until Tuesday afternoon.

Roberts' form this year has not been a patch on his best at the Broncos which culminated in his NSW Origin selection last year.

Isaako, the 2018 NRL rookie of the year, trained much of the time at fullback in the opposition line-up. He has been in uncertain form in recent weeks, especially with his handling of kicks.

Shibasaki made his NRL debut last year in a loss to the Cowboys in Townsville and has not featured again.

Seibold might elect to retain Roberts or Isaako as a back interchange player when he names his team to meet fifth-placed Manly.

Back-rower David Fifita, who has played in each NRL game this year, also trained in the opposition team.