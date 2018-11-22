Ripped star roasted for shameless rig shot

James Harmes' teammates were only too happy to give the 23-year-old some stick after he went full Instagram model to show off how good a time he's having in his off-season break.

The Melbourne Demons star stripped down to nothing but his budgie smugglers and posed for the camera as he whittled down the time in Bali before heading home for pre-season training.

Chilling out at the pool and lying in an inflatable unicorn - we think - Harmes was more concerned with working on his tan than his freestyle. And his teammates didn't take long to notice.

The photo hadn't even been on social media for 30 minutes and already a host of his fellow Demons started had ripped into Harmes for looking like someone who belonged in a Baywatch promo rather than on the footy field.

There was also speculation Harmes must have been flexing pretty hard around the time the camera clicked.

Angus Brayshaw commented on the Instagram post: "Hooley dooley James Harmes what is this."

Former Demon turned Hawthorn star James Frawley added: "A bit much mate!! #flex."

Even the captain joined in as Nathan Jones clipped his midfield partner. "Your (sic) joking! You've lost it!"

Fellow young gun Alex Neal-Bullen gave his two cents' worth. "Where's that right arm gone?" he wrote.

Former Dees player Ben Kennedy was stunned. "Oh my god," he wrote, while Christian Petracca simply said: "Wtf."

Harmes had an impressive 2018 season. While he only kicked 15 goals in 25 games, Demons legend Garry Lyon said his grunt through the middle was invaluable in helping the club make the finals for the first time in 12 years.

"The move of Harmes into the middle has been as profound as anything," Lyon said on Fox Footy's On the Couch earlier this year after Melbourne beat West Coast to book its place in September.

"He's been going to the opposition's best and also having a huge impact.

"He put (Luke) Shuey to the sword, he had Kennedy the week before, he had (Patrick) Dangerfield, (Joel) Selwood and (Gary) Ablett when they played Geelong and he's kicking goals.

"He has just been a revelation, James Harmes."

Essendon great Tim Watson was also full of praise for the youngster this year.

"James Harmes is one of my favourite players in the competition," Watson told SEN radio.

"He has been outstanding, James Harmes. I don't know why you don't talk about him more often.

"You speak a lot about Clayton Oliver but you never, ever talk about James Harmes."