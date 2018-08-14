Alizee out, Kementari in for Winx clash

Jockey Glyn Schofield steers Kementari to victory in the Randwick Guineas. Picture: AAP

TRAINER James Cummings lost one potential Winx opponent on Tuesday but might have gained another to take on the champ in the Group 1 Winx Stakes at Randwick on Saturday.

Godolphin's star mare Alizee, who was among early nominations for the Winx Stakes, was found to have blood in both nostrils after trackwork at Osborne Park on Tuesday.

"It's a great shame. She's such a talented mare who we had high hopes for this spring," Cummings said on the Godolphin website.

"Unfortunately there is nothing we can do in a situation like this and she will now have a good rest and hopefully she'll get her chance in the autumn."

Cummings alerted Racing NSW stewards to Alizee's plight.

Under Australian racing rules, Alizee is banned for three months.

Initially, Cummings had said Kementari would bypass Winx and most likely start next in the Memsie Stakes at Caulfield on September 1.

But Godolphin added Kementari to the Winx Stakes nominations on Tuesday morning, keeping alive the chance of a mouth-watering clash.

Kementari has had one battle with Winx, finishing third to the champ in the Group 1 George Ryder Stakes at Rosehill in March.

Kementari looms as the main danger to Winx first-up in the Winx Stakes. Picture: AAP

Meanwhile, the past two Golden Slipper winners could both be missing from the spring carnival.

Estijaab, winner of the 2018 Slipper, is having an extended break, and 2017 winner She Will Reign is being monitored after she was found to have blood in one nostril.

Trainer Gary Portelli has told stewards the results of a lung wash performed on She Will Reign will be known later on Tuesday and will tell whether the blood is the result of external trauma.

She Will Reign will need to gallop satisfactorily before stewards and require a veterinary clearance before she races again.

The mare, who has been sold to an undisclosed buyer, finished sixth in her return in the Missile Stakes last Saturday week.

The spring carnival is scheduled to be her final campaign for Portelli and Darby Racing.

Trainer John Hawkes has told stewards Estijaab will not race during the spring.

with AAP