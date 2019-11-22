Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Blunt has announced he’ll tour Australia in 2020.
James Blunt has announced he’ll tour Australia in 2020.
Music

James Blunt announces Australian return

by Natalie Brown
22nd Nov 2019 11:00 AM

Grab your tissues, Australia: British singer James Blunt, renowned for his emotional ballads about love and heartbreak, will tour the nation in 2020.

Playing both arenas and winery dates in Australia and New Zealand, Blunt's announcement comes off the back of his recently released and critically acclaimed sixth album, Once Upon A Mind.

"I'm back where I started," Blunt said of his new album.

"Writing songs for me and the people around me. And I'm free again."

It's been 15 years since fans first fell in love with Blunt via his blockbuster 2004 debut album Back to Bedlam, which featured arguably his most famous song, You're Beautiful.

RELATED: Pop star Lizzo reveals more Aussie shows

James Blunt’s new album, Once Upon A Mind.
James Blunt’s new album, Once Upon A Mind.

The five-time Grammy Award nominee and BRIT Award winner has hits like Goodbye My Lover and 1973 and will perform headline shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland and Christchurch next November.

He'll be joined at all of his Australian dates by two-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Jason Mraz.

Mraz - known for his record-breaking hit I'm Yours and other songs like I Won't Give Up - has previously toured with Blunt in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland, with the pair sharing stages since 2005.

RELATED: Rod Stewart announces Australian tour

VENUES AND DATES

Thursday, November 12: A Day on the Green, Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth

Saturday, November 14: A Day on the Green, Peter Lehmann Wines, Adelaide

Sunday, November 15: A Day on the Green, Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley

Wednesday, November 18: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Friday, November 20: First State Super Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, November 21: A Day on the Green, Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley

Sunday, November 22: A Day on the Green, Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton

Wednesday November 25: Spark Arena, Auckland

Friday, November 27: Town Hall, Christchurch

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, December 3 at 10am (AEDT) and can be purchased from Frontier Touring's website, with a members' pre-sale from 10am (AEDT) on Tuesday, November 26 until 10am Wednesday, November 26.

australian tour james blunt music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lennox surfer invents new shark-proof wetsuit

        premium_icon Lennox surfer invents new shark-proof wetsuit

        News THE fabric works by preventing bleeding when bitten by a shark, which is the main cause of death from shark bites.

        FIRE UPDATE: Myall Ck Rd fire at Watch & Act

        FIRE UPDATE: Myall Ck Rd fire at Watch & Act

        News Overnight, fire was still listed at Emergency warning level.

        Will a new dam solve our water supply problems?

        premium_icon Will a new dam solve our water supply problems?

        News Rous investigates water strategies for the future

        Water to be switched off for upgrade work

        premium_icon Water to be switched off for upgrade work

        Council News Water will not be available while the work takes place