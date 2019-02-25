Jam along at Eat The Street

SWEET, SWEET SOUNDS: Wild Marmalade will headline at this year's Eat the Street food festival in Lismore, March 9.

GET ready to jam along to the sweet sounds of Wild Marmalade at this year's Eat the Street food festival.

Be entertained all day and late into the evening with performances by the Youth Jazz Orchestra, Tom Mwansa, Sara Tindley and Ash Bell, The Romaniacs, Jimmy Willing & The Real Gone Hick-Ups and Timbuktu on the Southern Cross University stage.

Headlining the line-up is popular dance group Wild Marmalade, who are known for their high-energy didgeridoo and drum dance music and their ability to get a crowd dancing anywhere, anytime.

From their humble origins as street entertainers in the late 90s, Wild Marmalade have toured to stages, clubs and festivals the world over.

Cirque du Soleil was one of the first to be interested in the Marmalade sound.

Composer Benoit Jutras said after experiencing Wild Marmalade play for the first time that it was "...the most uplifting, energetic live performance I saw in my life.”

Lismore will be treated to an extra special show, as Eat the Street serves up the Wild Marmalade big band.

Featuring the original Wild Marmalade line-up alongside Paul George from Tijuana Cartel and legendary percussionist Ben Walsh this show promises to take things to the next level.

With a strong following in Japan, Australia and Europe, Wild Marmalade regularly play at electronic dance music festivals such as Boom and Ozora and they have toured Japan and Europe every year since 2000.

Every performance is a unique journey crafted specifically for the time, place and audience. The band starts every show empty-handed, with no set list and no plan whatsoever, so it remains to be seen just what the Eat the Street gig will produce.

The Lismore CBD will come alive for Eat the Street on Saturday, March 9 from 12pm to 9pm.

For more information or bookings for the ticketed events, visit www.eatthestreetlismore.com.au.