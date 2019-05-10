Party’s over for pill-popping soldier

A SOLDIER, who was once considered leadership material in the Australian Army, will serve a month behind bars after purchasing 499 party drug pills on the dark web.

Jake Genrich, 23, was sentenced to a year and nine months jail, to be suspended after a month served, after pleading guilty to possessing a commercial quantity of MDA.

Genrich's lawyer, Peter Maley, successfully argued his client was naive, easily led astray, had recognised he had a drug problem and that the order was a one-off.

Genrich, who was booted from the Army shortly after being charged, has served 18 days on remand and will be released from jail after another 12 days served.

Chief Justice Michael Grant said Genrich had offended in a "somewhat naive fashion" by ordering such a large quantity of drugs online, in his own name, and picking them up in person at the Winnellie Post office.

"There's no suggestion that you were part of an ongoing supply syndicate," Chief Justice Grant said.

Former soldier Jake Genrich (pictured) has been jailed over an NT Police drug bust. Picture: Supplied/Facebook



"The offence wasn't sophisticated in its organisation."

Chief Justice Grant said ordering large shipments of pills on the internet "is becoming more and more prevalent".

Genrich had no criminal record and his former regimental sergeant major vouched for him in a character reference that the drug offending was "totally inconsistent" with Genrich's exemplary record in the Army.

The regimental sergeant major said Genrich was loyal, courageous, committed, responsible and could have climbed the ranks in the Army.

A family friend, in a separate character reference, said Genrich joined the army to protect his country and make his mother proud.

Genrich's girlfriend said he was ashamed of what he had done, realised he had a drug problem and had now knew how much he had lost because of it.

As Genrich was taken down to the cells to serve the remaining days of his sentence, Chief Justice Grant said: "Good luck Mr Genrich, I wish you well and am sure you'll get things back on track".