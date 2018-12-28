Jai's 'near perfect' race at Lismore

Harley Wright finds himself upside down after a crash in a heat of the Mr Modified opening round at Lismore Speedway.

Harley Wright finds himself upside down after a crash in a heat of the Mr Modified opening round at Lismore Speedway. Tony Powell

JAI STEPHENSON drove a near perfect race to win the first round of the annual Mr Modified Series on at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Wednesday night.

Stephenson, who won from Mitch Randall and Mark Robinson, never put a wheel out of place.

He took over the lead early in the 35-lap feature event and was never headed.

As the race unfolded he recorded the fastest lap time when he stopped the clock at 14.870 seconds, an average speed of 96.839 km/h.

The race was marred by several yellow light caution periods for track incidents but each time at the restart Stephenson was untroubled as he continued his role of pacemaker.

Randall led the field away and further back there was plenty of jostling for positions in the initial laps.

Ray Eggins was well placed but had Stephenson, Robinson and Cannon in hot pursuit before Geoff Rose and Dale Corbett were involved in a tangle that resulted in the first yellow light.

At the green, Pezzutti ran the high line and was on the tail of Randall, then Pezzutti scraped the wall and dropped a few positions.

That's when Brent Hall spun and a yellow was displayed.

When the race resumed Stephenson extended his lead and was in complete command.

Pezzutti and Robinson were still in contention as Cannon and Firth battled for fourth and fifth positions.

After a yellow for Chris Corbett there was a crash near the end involving Pezzutti, Rose, Eggins and Scott Quirk.

All drivers were unharmed but Eggins was sidelined for the rest of the race and Hall also had to withdraw.

Late in the race Randall wrestled with a car that was going off the pace.

But there was no denying Stephenson.

Stephenson also won a heat, while other heat winners were Robinson, Firth, Cannon, Pezzutti and Eggins.

Lee Gorton won the V8 Dirt Modified B-main event.

Other main event winners were Brock Armstrong (street stocks), Madison Harkin (production sedans), Josh Boyd (juniors), Brody Boss (modified sedans) and Robbie Mazzer (wingless sprintcars).