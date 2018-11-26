Jail security upgraded after sex offender called victim

Duroux is currently serving time in jail for grooming a child for unlawful sexual activity.

JAILS across the state have been forced to upgrade their prisoner telephone systems security after an embarrassing bungle where an inmate was able to use a jail phone to contact his victim regularly over for a month.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal that Corrective Services NSW has had to roll out a new offender phone system this month after a sex offender was able to use a prison phone to contact his 14-year-old victim.

Tyler Duroux, 23, was jailed in May 2017 for grooming a child for unlawful sexual activity and possessing child abuse materials.

Duroux, who was on parole, had introduced himself to the girl on Facebook and manipulated her into sending him 16 naked photos of herself.

The victim told Duroux on multiple occasions that "she did not like it and that she felt insecure about her body and sending the photographs."

Tyler Duroux used a prison phone to contact his teenage victim. Picture: Supplied

While in jail Duroux continued to contact his victim on "multiple occasions per day" using the jail phone system to ask her for more nude photos and ask her to put money into his account.

He had been contacting his victim for about a month before prison intelligence officers discovered he had been making the calls.

When Duroux groomed the girl he was on parole for offences including stalking/intimidating, escaping police custody, being in custody of a knife in a public place and taking and driving a vehicle without the owner's permission when he was arrested.

Police found him at the victim's house where he had intended to have sex with her.

The naked photos of the victim were found on Duroux's phone. He admitted he knew that she was 14.

"The offender pressured her into doing so, and on at least one occasion, when the victim thought she had made him angry and was worried she had upset him, he told her that she would make him feel better if she sent him nude photographs of herself," court documents state.

A Correctives NSW spokeswoman told The Daily Telegraph a new offender telephone system had been implemented in the past month which will "further tighten controls and security around inmate calls."

But they refused to outline how it was different from the old telephone system or reveal which jail Duroux was in.

"Inmates are not permitted to phone registered victims and their safety is an absolute priority," she said.

"This was a unique situation in which it appears the guardian of the young person agreed to be registered on the inmate's phone-call list and accept his phone calls."

"The incident was reported immediately to NSW Police."

Duroux was sentenced to two years non-parole for grooming a child for unlawful sexual activity and one year for possessing child abuse material. The sentences are being served concurrently and he is eligible for parole in August 2019.

"Prison officers became aware that the inmate was using the Offender Telephone Service to talk with an underage person and immediately disconnected the number from his phone list."