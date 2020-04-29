JAILED: Serial fraudster stole hundreds of identities

FRAUDSTER JAILED: Mark William Evelyn was jailed for a crime spree that included charges of fraud, forgery and uttering, and drug trafficking between 2016 and 2018.

A SERIAL fraudster who stole identities from hundreds of people has been jailed for four years.

The details of Mark William Evelyn’s crime spree were so complicated that Justice David Jackson postponed his sentence remarks for a week.

The Laidley man pleaded guilty to a staggering 97 charges when he fronted Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday.

They include fraud, forgery and uttering, trafficking dangerous drugs and possessing tainted property.

The court heard Evelyn’s offending occurred on numerous occasions between 2016 and 2018.

Evelyn embarked on “extensive” fraud by stealing people’s identification and using them to make fraudulent applications in their names.

On several occasions he was found with illicit drugs, including methylamphetamine and MDMA.

Police found fake driver’s licences, fraudulently obtained credit cards and other forms of ID when they searched his property in October 2017.

Expensive goods including after shave, Versace ornaments, a vacuum, coffee machine and a $43,000 car were also seized.

Crown prosecutor Hamish McIntyre said Evelyn’s fraudulent conduct was sophisticated and a case of “greed, not need”.

The value of the fraud was not revealed but Mr McIntyre said he spent the money on an Audi sports car and hotel stays.

Defence lawyer Christopher Wilson said his client was a mature man who turned to drugs after the failure of his marriage.

He said Evelyn planned to move away from Queensland and live with his mother upon release.

Justice Jackson sentenced Wilson to four years’ jail but fixed his parole date.

He will deliver his sentencing remarks next Wednesday.

– NewsRegional