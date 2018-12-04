Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kevin Patrick Hanley.
Kevin Patrick Hanley. Facebook
Crime

Jailed Millmerran murderer appeals his conviction

Peter Hardwick
by
4th Dec 2018 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MILLMERRAN man found guilty of murder has lodged an appeal against his conviction.

Kevin Patrick Hanley, 71, was sentenced to mandatory life imprisonment by Justice Martin Burns last week after a Toowoomba Supreme Court jury found him guilty of murdering Matthew Morcus in Cypress Gardens outside Millmerran in 2016.

Justice Burns described Hanley's shooting of the 46-year-old man after an earlier altercation between the two men at the Millmerran Bowls Club earlier that day as a "senseless act".

Hanley filed his appeal against conviction with the Supreme Court days after his sentence. It is expected to be mentioned in the Court of Appeal call-over in Brisbane in February.
 

court of appeal kevin patrick hanley millmerran murder supreme court toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Driver who hit cyclists on Bruxner Highway pleads guilty

    premium_icon Driver who hit cyclists on Bruxner Highway pleads guilty

    Crime BUT a court has heard the Casino man will dispute the sequence of events relating to his behaviour on the road.

    • 4th Dec 2018 11:00 AM
    Hotter, cooler, rainy: Spring weather a mixed bag

    premium_icon Hotter, cooler, rainy: Spring weather a mixed bag

    Weather BoM sums up spring as we prepare for scorching summer

    • 4th Dec 2018 10:58 AM
    The serious consequences for illegal drone flights

    premium_icon The serious consequences for illegal drone flights

    News Police have issued a stern warning to drone operators

    • 4th Dec 2018 10:30 AM
    After 10 glasses of wine, driver almost hits police officers

    premium_icon After 10 glasses of wine, driver almost hits police officers

    Crime He reversed between two police officers, missing them by centimetres

    • 4th Dec 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners