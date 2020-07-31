Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Supplied Editorial Igoe
Supplied Editorial Igoe
Crime

Jail term cut over Snapchat threesome video

by ALEXANDRIA UTTING
31st Jul 2020 3:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An army cadet who was kicked out of the Defence Force after he secretly filmed a drunken threesome and posted it to Snapchat has had his prison term for the incident quashed.

Daniel Igoe was dismissed from the ADF Academy and sentenced to 35 days in mainstream jail in April after he pleaded guilty at a Defence Force Magistrates Court to having captured visual data and to non-consensual sharing of an intimate image.

The 21-year-old admitted sending a 10-second video of the sex romp to two other students who sent the footage on.

It is understood about 11 people viewed the explicit video.

Igoe appealed his sentence in the Federal Court of Australia, arguing Snapchat videos disappear after being viewed twice.

Queensland Federal Court Justice John Logan today sided with Igoe, barring a warrant for his arrest from being executed.

 

Former ADFA student Daniel Igoe was jailed after sending video of a drunken threesome to other students. Picture: Supplied
Former ADFA student Daniel Igoe was jailed after sending video of a drunken threesome to other students. Picture: Supplied

 

He also ordered the sentence of 35 days jail, which was handed down by the military magistrates court in earlier this year, be quashed.

Justice Logan ordered the matter be returned to a different Defence Force Magistrate for re-sentence.

The second respondent in the case, Chief of Army Lieutenant General Richard Burr AO DSC MVO, was ordered to pay the costs of the appeal fixed at $15,200.

Igoes status with the ADF now remains unclear.

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Originally published as Jail term cut over Snapchat threesome video

More Stories

adf crime jail term snapchat social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four men allegedly involved in Ballina murder face court

        premium_icon Four men allegedly involved in Ballina murder face court

        News JESSE Vilkelis-Curas, 24, died from injuries sustained during a fight in Ballina.

        New supermarket would create more than 200 jobs

        premium_icon New supermarket would create more than 200 jobs

        Business Community has been divided on plans for the old bowls club

        Couple busted with drugs, large amount of cash in hotel room

        premium_icon Couple busted with drugs, large amount of cash in hotel room

        News THE drug bust happened just down the road from the police station.

        5 Northern Rivers breweries you need to visit now

        premium_icon 5 Northern Rivers breweries you need to visit now

        News NORTHERN Rivers residents love a good craft beer and here are five of the best...