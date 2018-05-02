Jail sentence for man who headbutted stranger on the street

A FORMER Lismore man who assaulted a stranger in broad daylight in the Lismore CBD has narrowly escaped a full-time jail term.

In what his legal aid solicitor described as an "impulsive and unplanned” offence, 27-year-old Nicholas James Irwin headbutted a man on Keen St after the victim approached him "screaming and yelling”.

But Magistrate David Heilpern said the matter was very serious.

"Headbutting someone in the face... I've done many cases where (an assault) starts with a headbutt and ends in manslaughter,” he said, noting victims could lose consciousness and hit their head on the pavement.

The incident unfolded just before 9am on March 3 2016 outside the Bohotopia fashion store on Keen St.

According to an agreed statement of facts Irwin and two friends were walking along the footpath towards the victim and two of his friends.

Irwin and his posse signalled to a car on the other side of Keen St which proceeded to do a "burn out” and came to a stop outside Bohotopia.

Irwin's party laughed with the people in the car, which seemed to agitate the victim who approached, him yelling.

"What, you think you're tough, do ya?” Irwin said. "You are yelling at an 18-year-old girl.”

Without warning he headbutted the man, splitting his lip.

The man later collapsed and blacked out momentarily.

Police a long time to charge Irwin for the crime, as he had moved to Queensland and failed to respond to phone calls.

He finally entered a guilty plea in Lismore Local Court today.

Irwin's solicitor Mr Roberts told the court his client had been jailed for a robbery in 2013 but his circumstances had changed "dramatically” since moving to Brisbane, starting a relationship and two years ago having a child.

"He's in a different peer group, is a devoted father, and basically wants a fresh start,” Mr Roberts told the court.

In sentencing Irwin, Magistrate Heilpern said the only thing keeping him out of jail was the fact he's "kept out of trouble” since the assault.

Irwin was sentenced to nine-months jail, wholly suspended.