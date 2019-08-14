Menu
Life in prison - profile on Parklea Prison general manager Peter Ma'a
Crime

Jail in lockdown as prisoner climbs onto roof

by AAP
14th Aug 2019 4:14 PM
A Sydney jail is in lockdown after a prisoner climbed onto the roof.

Operators of Parklea Correction Centre, in the city's northwest, confirmed the prisoner climbed onto facility's roof about 9.30am on Wednesday.

Parklea Correctional Centre was put in lockdown this morning.
The centre has been placed in lockdown and Corrective Services NSW's specialised security operations group has been called to manage the situation.

"The inmate and the roof are in a contained area," an MTC-Broadspectrum spokeswoman said in a statement.

"The incident will be subject to an investigation and the inmate involved may face internal disciplinary action and criminal charges. No one has been injured."

It comes a day after a 25-year-old prisoner allegedly spat on a staff member.

MTC-Broadspectrum said it was the same inmate who is accused of assaulting and threatening staff at Westmead Hospital during a recent hospital escort.

"This inmate will be subject to internal charges and disciplinary action," the spokeswoman said.

