Jail for threats to kill

A SOUTH Grafton man who threatened to "put a bullet" in his ex-partner during an abusive phone call that was heard by police was sentenced in Grafton Local Court this week.

Darrin James Austin, 50, pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to menace, harass and offend, stalk and intimidate to intend fear of physical harm and contravene an AVO when he appeared before Grafton Local Court on Monday.

According to police facts, the victim had been in a relationship with Austin for two years, but for the past five months had been trying to end the relationship.

The victim told police that during that time, Austin had assaulted her physically, threatened violence including to burn her house down and bombarded her with more than 20 phone calls and messages a day.

On February 5 at 1am police were called to the victim's house where she disclosed the situation and made a statement to police.

During the interview Austin rang the victim's phone, which was answered on loudspeaker for police to hear.

The call lasted for seven minutes, during which Austin threatened "If we're over I'm gonna put a bullet in you and me. Get it through your f---ing head right, because I'll put it there before you realise it".

Later in the call, Austin continued: "Youse can't stop me unless I've done something, until I've done something and then it's over and done with. They can't protect you, no c--- can protect you until it starts. When I start it'll be over. You want to watch me die because it'll be on your f----ing footpath that I do it".

Police went from the victim's home to Austin's residence where he was arrested. He had been bail refused and in custody since his arrest.

In Grafton Local Court Magistrate Karen Stafford sentenced Austin to 12 months prison, with a non-parole period of six months.