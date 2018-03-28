Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton Court House
Grafton Court House Caitlan Charles
News

Jail for threats to kill

Jarrard Potter
by
28th Mar 2018 4:00 AM | Updated: 7:39 AM

A SOUTH Grafton man who threatened to "put a bullet" in his ex-partner during an abusive phone call that was heard by police was sentenced in Grafton Local Court this week.

Darrin James Austin, 50, pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to menace, harass and offend, stalk and intimidate to intend fear of physical harm and contravene an AVO when he appeared before Grafton Local Court on Monday.

According to police facts, the victim had been in a relationship with Austin for two years, but for the past five months had been trying to end the relationship.

The victim told police that during that time, Austin had assaulted her physically, threatened violence including to burn her house down and bombarded her with more than 20 phone calls and messages a day.

On February 5 at 1am police were called to the victim's house where she disclosed the situation and made a statement to police.

During the interview Austin rang the victim's phone, which was answered on loudspeaker for police to hear.

The call lasted for seven minutes, during which Austin threatened "If we're over I'm gonna put a bullet in you and me. Get it through your f---ing head right, because I'll put it there before you realise it".

Later in the call, Austin continued: "Youse can't stop me unless I've done something, until I've done something and then it's over and done with. They can't protect you, no c--- can protect you until it starts. When I start it'll be over. You want to watch me die because it'll be on your f----ing footpath that I do it".

Police went from the victim's home to Austin's residence where he was arrested. He had been bail refused and in custody since his arrest.

In Grafton Local Court Magistrate Karen Stafford sentenced Austin to 12 months prison, with a non-parole period of six months.

clarence crime grafton local court nsw police
Grafton Daily Examiner
Man, 24, killed in logging accident near Casino

Man, 24, killed in logging accident near Casino

Breaking HIS workmates began CPR at the scene, which was continued by police when they arrived, but the man could not be revived.

Arrests made after savage Casino servo attack

Arrests made after savage Casino servo attack

News Investigations have led to the arrest of two men

Fire victim robbed while in hospital

Fire victim robbed while in hospital

Crime After a fire destroyed this man's home, thieves took what was left

5 guns, 80 cannabis plants seized in raid

5 guns, 80 cannabis plants seized in raid

News Two men have been arrested and taken to the Lismore Police Station

Local Partners