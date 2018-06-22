Jail for man who asked for sex from 13-year-old girl

Anthony John Parmenter during his arrest in Evans Head on January 9.

HE KNEW what he was doing was wrong, but a court has heard a Northern Rivers man could not grasp the consequences of asking a girl under 16 for sex.

Anthony John Parmenter was 40 years old when he accepted a friend request on Facebook from a profile apparently belonging to a 13-year-old girl.

During conversations which took place across a two month period, Parmenter asked the girl to send naked photos and repeatedly suggested they meet "somewhere private" for sex.

He sent her a photo of his genitals, a crude video and asked the girl to engage in sexual acts with her 10-year-old brother.

But the girl wasn't real, and the account was being operated by a police officer from the NSW Police State Crime Command's Child Exploitation Internet Unit.

Parmenter, now 41, engaged with the "girl" online from November 6 last year to January 9 - the day of his arrest - and was today sentenced for using a carriage service to procure a child under 16 for sex.

He pleaded guilty to the charge on May 8, after a delay in determining whether he was fit to lodge a plea.

Defence solicitor Peter Walsh said his client's chromosomal condition, which leads to learning difficulties and other social challenges, reduced Parmenter's moral culpability in the offence.

Parmenter, who had family members present in court, wiped his eyes with a tissue as Mr Walsh explained this.

"Originally it was a question of fitness to plea in the matter," Mr Walsh said.

"The defendant's mental disability is quite significant in this particular case.

"That's really the nub of the issue in this case."

The court heard Parmenter was "child-like" in the online conversations.

"It's child-like, it's naïve, it's a crying out for company," Mr Walsh said.

"Admittedly it's extreme, but it's a crying out for company.

"This is a serious offence and it's always been taken seriously by the accused."

Mr Walsh said there was a "dichotomy of his behaviour", in that he understood he was doing the wrong thing, but did not comprehend the gravity of his actions.

Crown prosecutor Stacey Hatch argued the offence was "objectively grave" and "subjectively serious".

She said Parmenter originally claimed he was told the "girl" was 16 years old, despite being repeatedly reminded of her age.

"The chats themselves were highly sexual," she said.

Judge Deborah Sweeney said while Parmenter's condition did reduce his moral culpability, "specific deterrence" was still vital.

"The conversations were sexually explicit ... (and) it was continual," Judge Sweeney said.

"The officer posing as the girl made it clear that she was 13."

Taking into account his effective early plea, Judge Sweeney sentenced him to three years' imprisonment, backdated to January 9 when he was taken into custody.

He will be automatically released on July 8 next year and will then be entered into a good behaviour bond for 18 months.

She ordered for $500 to be forfeited if Parmenter breaches that bond.