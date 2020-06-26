A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to sex and tattooing crimes against a minor.

A CABOOLTURE man sexually abused a young teenage girl, made explicit videos of her and gave her a tattoo, a court has been told.

Robert Paul Laffey, 20, appeared at Brisbane District Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to making child exploitation material, tattooing a minor and unlawful carnal knowledge of a person under 16.

The court was told that in March 2018, when he was 18, he began a relationship with the 13-year-old girl and the pair shared the same bed for months.

During their relationship Laffey filmed them having sex and gave her a tattoo.

She went to police in January 2019 and videos and text messages confirmed the offending.

Laffey’s defence team argued that his young age and the consensual nature of the relationship warranted exceptional circumstances.

His barrister asked that Laffey be spared jail because he had matured since the offending and was now engaged to be married.

But Judge Brad Farr was not convinced, saying Laffey took advantage of the teenage girl’s youth and immaturity.

“The laws in place are designed for the protection of children, sometimes children need protection from their own foolish decision making,” he said.

“But you were the adult in this relationship and it is apparent that you knew of the inappropriate and wrong nature of the relationship.”

Laffey was sentenced to 18 months’ jail and will be released after serving three months behind bars.

*For 24-hour support phone Queensland’s DVConnect on 1800 811 811 or MensLine on 1800 600 636, NSW’s Domestic Violence Line on 1800 656 463 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).

Originally published as Jail for man over child sex abuse, tattooing crimes