Jail appeal postponed while Nimbin 'lane boy' is in rehab

A FORMER Nimbin "lane boy” appealing a 12 month jail sentence over cannabis supply in Rainbow Lane has had his appeal hearing adjourned while he is in rehab on the Gold Coast.

James Brown, 32, breached a good behaviour bond when he took part in the supply of drugs in early 2016.

His arrest in June last year followed an extensive police surveillance operation in the streets of Nimbin.

Between January and April, 2016, Brown was filmed by police on 21 occasions in Rainbow Lane taking part in the supply of cannabis.

In July this year a magistrate sentenced him to three months' jail for breaching the good behaviour bond, and 12 months' jail with an eight month non-parole period for taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug.

Brown's solicitor immediately appealed both sentences and he was granted bail, pending the appeal.

The appeal hearing was listed to proceed in Lismore District Court this week but Brown's solicitor immediately applied for an adjournment.

The court heard that Brown was currently undertaking a 10-week rehabilitation program ath the Lives Lived Well clinic on the Gold Coast.

He is currently residing in Burleigh Heads.

"It's a 10-week program and it's my understanding it will be completed towards the end of February,” his solicitor told Judge Laura Wells.

The appeal hearing was adjourned to March 13, to return to the District Court in Lismore.