Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rolling Stones resume tour after Mick Jagger heart op
Rolling Stones resume tour after Mick Jagger heart op
Celebrity

Jagger’s stunning comeback

by New York Post
23rd Jun 2019 4:16 PM

Yes, time is still on Mick Jagger's side, and he has proven yet again that when you start him up, you know he'll never stop.

After the 75-year-old rocker had to undergo a heart valve replacement procedure in April, forcing the Rolling Stones to postpone their US tour, the ageless wonder was his old shimmying self when the band kicked off their delayed opening show in Chicago.

With the Stones taking the stage to Street Fighting Man, Jagger showed he still had plenty of punch left in him.

And Mick was happy - and the crowd was thrilled.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers went on to perform classics such as Gimme Shelter, Sympathy for the Devil, Brown Sugar, Tumbling Dice and You Can't Always Get What You Want.

Fittingly, the sold-out concert closed with (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, the Stones' 1965 No. 1 hit that never fails to satisfy after all these years.

More Stories

mick jagger

Top Stories

    How a $15,000 grant will help manage flying fox camp

    premium_icon How a $15,000 grant will help manage flying fox camp

    Environment RESIDENTS and the flying fox population will both benefit from council's new flying fox management plan.

    The dark ages descended on Lismore

    premium_icon The dark ages descended on Lismore

    News Experiencing the European Viking way of life in 800-1100AD

    • 23rd Jun 2019 4:10 PM
    Bushfire burns over 100 crushed cars

    premium_icon Bushfire burns over 100 crushed cars

    News 12 firefighters and seven vehicles needed to control bush fire

    HIT AND RUN: body found near push-bike

    HIT AND RUN: body found near push-bike

    News A young man has suffered fatal injuries after an alleged hit and run