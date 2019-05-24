Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jacqui Lambie casts her vote to get back in the Senate. Picture: Chris Kidd
Jacqui Lambie casts her vote to get back in the Senate. Picture: Chris Kidd
Politics

Jacqui Lambie 'living on Vegemite toast'

by Alexis Carey
24th May 2019 2:06 PM

OUTSPOKEN senator-elect Jacqui Lambie has opened up about her struggle to live off just $150 a week after being booted out of parliament.

Ms Lambie - who has made a stunning comeback after being re-elected last weekend - was kicked out of parliament in 2017 after revealing she was a dual citizen.

In an exclusive interview with The New Daily, Ms Lambie said the sudden loss of income left her broke and that she survived off Vegemite toast, with a budget of just $150 per week.

She eventually fell behind in her mortgage repayments but refused to go on the dole, instead appearing on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here to pay for her Senate campaign.

She claims to have made just $20,000 in a year from speaking gigs and media appearances.

"There was no pay out. Because we were imposters. It was just walk out and you're finished," she told the publication.

Ms Lambie will now earn $200,000 per year after being re-elected in Tasmania.

federal election 2019 jacqui lambie

Top Stories

    'There is no cult': Fury in village over TV segment

    premium_icon 'There is no cult': Fury in village over TV segment

    News "THEY completely fabricated a 'village run by cult' story for ratings and couldn't care less about all the little retailers, cafes and shops."

    • 24th May 2019 3:00 PM
    Byron solar farm to be 50 times bigger than Lismore's

    premium_icon Byron solar farm to be 50 times bigger than Lismore's

    Council News Solar farm could be the biggest of its kind in NSW

    • 24th May 2019 3:00 PM
    PHOTOS: 500 people turn up to 'look, listen, learn'

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 500 people turn up to 'look, listen, learn'

    Whats On "Aunty Irene's voice is going to echo... for many years”

    10 most popular places to get a chicken parmy

    premium_icon 10 most popular places to get a chicken parmy

    Food & Entertainment Where is the Northern Rivers' best parmy?