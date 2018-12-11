Jacob Mabb funeral expected to draw hundreds of mourners

FUNERAL DETAILS: Details have been released for the funeral of popular 21-year-old Jacob Mabb, who died after a motorbike crash in Bali.

MOURNERS will gather on Thursday, December 13, at the funeral of Jacob Mabb to farewell a much-loved mate and family member.

The 21-year-old died in hospital in Brisbane last week from injuries suffered in a motorbike crash in Bali.

Jacob had been flown home in a critical condition in an induced coma but never regained consciousness.

Last week his shattered family and friends paid tribute to the popular rugby union player and former surfing coach.

A candelight vigil at the University of the Sunshine Coast rugby grounds was attended by hundreds of people.

Hundreds are again expected to pay their respects at Jacob's funeral on Thursday.

The funeral will be open to the public for friends and family to come and pay their respects to a young man who many said always had a smile and had been prepared to help anyone.

His organ donations, made last week, saved at least three lives.

Jacob's funeral will be held at Siena Catholic College's Casuarina Building in Sippy Downs at noon.

A wake will follow at the USC Rugby Club nearby.