Accusers blasted in new Jackson doco

Michael Jackson’s family has answered Leaving Neverland with a documentary of their own, which has been released on YouTube. Picture: Vincent Amalvy/AFP

The former girlfriend of one of Michael Jackson's accusers, Wade Robson, has blasted child molestation claims made against the King of Pop in the compelling Leaving Neverland.

Jackson's niece Brandi Jackson, who was in a relationship with Australian-born choreographer Robson for seven years, has labelled him an "opportunist" in a new film released by the late singer's family.

Neverland Firsthand: Investigating the Michael Jackson Documentary, a 30 minute documentary released on YouTube, features interviews with Brandi, Jackson's nephew Taj and the star's longtime technical director Brad Sundberg.

It aims to refute allegations made by Robson and former child actor James Safechuck in Dan Reed's HBO film, which screened earlier this year, that they were sexually abused as children by Jackson.

Aussie Wade Robson caught The King of Pop’s eye after winning a Michael Jackson dance competition in Brisbane in 1987 at the age of five. Picture: Supplied

Wade Robson (above) and James Safechuck gave compelling and heartbreaking accounts of their alleged abuse at the hands of Michael Jackson in Leaving Neverland. Picture: NewsLtd

Michael Jackson and James Safechuck in the star’s private plane. Picture: Supplied

The star, who died in June 2009, repeatedly denied any wrongdoing prior to his death, and in 2005 was acquitted in a child sex abuse case levelled against him in California.

"Not in a million years did I ever see a child around Michael Jackson that looked like they had been distressed, hurt, abused," Sundberg tells producer Liam McEwan in Neverland Firsthand.

" (Neverland) was such a peaceful, safe, fun place."

Michael Jackson's niece, photographer Brandi Jackson, 37, dated Wade Robson for seven years. Picture: Twitter

Michael Jackson’s nephew Taj Jackson (above) hits back at his uncle’s accusers in Neverland Firsthand. Picture: Splash News

Brandi, now a 37-year-old photographer, alleged her longtime boyfriend Robson went public with the sexual abuse claims because he thought he could profit from them.

"He has always been a bit of an opportunist, he knows how to position himself into different situations that will benefit him in a financial way," she says in the film.

"He's saying that he was in a relationship with my uncle, that they were in love, and that they were having a relationship, if you will. He's saying that my uncle kept him from women, which is not true.

"We were just talking about how my uncle put us together. It would discredit the things that he's trying to claim, and I find it fascinating that he thinks he's able to just erase 10 years of his life."

But Robson's lawyer issued a statement dismissing Brandi's comments.

"Ms. Jackson was not with Wade and Michael Jackson when the sexual abuse occurred, and as such, she has nothing relevant to say about the topic," it said, according to Billboard.

Jackson’s youngest son Blanket reportedly stopped talking after Leaving Neverland was released. Picture: BackGrid

Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed has copped an avalanche of abuse from Jackson's army of fans since his documentary premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January.

Reed has countered that those looking to poke holes in his film should instead focus on "adding up the total number of nights (Jackson) slept with other people's sons: Was it hundreds or thousands?"

The documentary outlined in exhaustive detail the years of sexual abuse that Robson and Safechuck claim they suffered at Jackson's hands when they were children.