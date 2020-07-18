Jackie Trad talks up her ‘enormous capacity’

As controversial former Treasurer Jackie Trad boasts about her enormous capacity, a colleague suggests she should put it towards holding onto her seat.

Controversial former Treasurer Jackie Trad's self-described "enormous capacity" will be directed to holding on to her under-threat South Brisbane seat, State Development Minister Kate Jones says.

In an article in the The Australian today, Ms Trad said she had "enormous capacity" and was keen to return to cabinet.

"I would love to serve in whatever capacity I can … I have enormous capacity, I think that is well recognised," Ms Trad, who this week was referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission for the third time, said.

Ms Trad was previously cleared by the CCC in relation to the two other complaints - a failure to declare a house purchase in her electorate and accusations over her role in the recruitment of the principal for the new Inner City South State Secondary College.

State Labor MP Jackie Trad. Picture: Newswire/David Kapernick

"I am very happy to use that enormous capacity solely for the people of South Brisbane and ultimately it is in their hands whether or not I am returned to parliament and what I do in that respect.

"I am a person who loves public policy, loves the challenges of working through complex issues to find solutions for the benefit of people, solutions to help people … whether that is solely focused on my local community or as a statewide focus."

Minister Kate Jones, who took over the responsibility for the $5.4 billion Cross River Rail after Ms Trad was referred to the CCC over an undeclared house purchase in the neighbourhood of the mega project, said Ms Trad would fight hard for South Brisbane.

"As the Premier has said, we are all very proud of the hard work that Jackie Trad is doing to keep South Brisbane Labor at the next election," Ms Jones said.

"Of course, she is facing a very tough contest.

"I support the comments that Jackie Trad has said, she is working extremely hard. She is a woman with enormous capacity and I know she will be working really hard to keep the seat of South Brisbane Labor.

"The Premier has said in regard to ministries after the election, we are not talking about that. "Our job is to lead Queenslanders through one of the toughest times we have faced.

"That is our focus. The Premier is not dealing in hypotheticals. Our job is to keep Queenslanders safe and not see a return some of restrictions we have seen in southern states.

"Jackie has a really tough job to do in South Brisbane."

Shadow treasurer Tim Mander this week wrote to Crime and Corruption Commission head Alan MacSporran requesting he investigate an allegation that the then treasurer last year interfered with the independent recruitment process for the role of under treasurer, filled by Frankie Carroll.

It is the third time this term the CCC has been asked to investigate claims involving the Member for South Brisbane.

Originally published as Jackie Trad talks up her 'enormous capacity'