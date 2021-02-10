Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Jackie Trad preselection rumours news to Albo

by MICHAEL WRAY
10th Feb 2021 4:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Anthony Albanese says he has had no involvement with a rumoured plan to preselect controversial former deputy premier Jackie Trad for a tilt at a federal seat.

Speaking in Brisbane today, the Opposition Leader distanced himself from a possible union-led push to springboard Ms Trad into a federal seat.

"I've had no discussions with Jackie, or anyone else about that process," he said.

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is not in discussion with Jackie Trad about a political return. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is not in discussion with Jackie Trad about a political return. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

He said expressions of interest for preselection for the next federal election, which could be held as early as August, had opened and he was confident Labor would end up with an "outstanding team".

"We've already got the quality and two of them (Treasury spokesman Jim Chalmers and Environment spokeswoman Terri Butler) are standing behind me," he said.

"What we need in Queensland is the quantity joining our caucus."

Jackie Trad snapped during her failed attempt to cling onto her South Brisbane seat at the 2020 Queensland election. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)
Jackie Trad snapped during her failed attempt to cling onto her South Brisbane seat at the 2020 Queensland election. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

Ms Trad's high profile could generate buzz for Labor's campaign in Queensland but would also risk polarising voters in critical regional seats Mr Albanese is targeting.

Labor only holds six of the state's 30 seats and has pinpointed eight seats for the next election: Leichhardt, Herbert, Flynn, Capricornia, Longman, Forde, Petrie and Brisbane.

 

Originally published as Jackie Trad preselection rumours news to Albo

anthony albanese editors picks jackie trad politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New mayor explains why GM’s contract was terminated

        Premium Content New mayor explains why GM’s contract was terminated

        News Lismore’s new mayor Cr Vanessa Ekins said sacked GM Shelley Oldham did “great work”, so why did the council sack her?

        How Brad’s job at Casino council has been ‘life changing’

        Premium Content How Brad’s job at Casino council has been ‘life changing’

        News It's his dream to drive “big toys” but there have been challenges

        Consultation on mega school ramps up ahead of design process

        Premium Content Consultation on mega school ramps up ahead of design process

        News Plans for the Murwillumbah mega school are moving ahead

        Lismore council’s interim GM takes over the reins

        Premium Content Lismore council’s interim GM takes over the reins

        News “I suspect all local governments in NSW are in a similar position.”