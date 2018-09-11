Menu
Jackie O delivered some sad news on air this morning.
Parenting

Tragic death rocks Kyle and Jackie O show

11th Sep 2018 5:11 AM

JACKIE O broke down on air this morning as she announced the death of her boss's four-year-old son.

The radio star was audibly emotional as she spoke about the sad passing of Derek Bargwanna's son.

"Over the last week or so we've been going through something behind the scenes that's been really difficult for all of us to deal with," Jackie O said on air with Beau Ryan this morning.

"I'm sorry if on days we've been a little flat … Our boss, DB, who we're extremely close with … He's a dad now and just a little while ago his four-year-old son, Tate, died in his sleep and it was completely unexpected and we don't know why."

 

Derek Bargwanna has worked with Kyle and Jackie O for 18 years. Picture: Supplied
Derek Bargwanna has worked with Kyle and Jackie O for 18 years. Picture: Supplied

 

Kyle was off sick this morning as Jackie O spoke about how hard it's been to broadcast since they found out about the death.

"We've tried every day to go on air and carry on because DB would never want us to take a day off, but it has been really traumatic for the whole team," she said.

"To see that happen to someone we know and love so much has been really hard. On Saturday we had the funeral for little Tatey and I hope no one out there ever has to go to a child's funeral because it really is the most unfair thing that you could go through … Watching what happens to a family when you lose a child, words cannot describe."

Jackie O sent her love to the KIIS FM content director and his wife, Belinda, and said, "We hope now that his family can start that healing process".

