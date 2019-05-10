Jack of clubs lands on Ballina

Ballina second-rower Jack Durheim scores a try for the Seagulls against Mullumbimby in NRRRL.

Ballina second-rower Jack Durheim scores a try for the Seagulls against Mullumbimby in NRRRL. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A REJUVENATED Jack Durheim has put a horror year of injuries behind him since switching to Ballina from Marist Brothers in Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

He was restricted to just one game last season when he fractured his thumb, which required surgery, before breaking his leg off the field a few months later.

It has been almost a year since he broke his leg and it gave him time to think about making the change to the Seagulls.

Durheim will play against his former club for the first time when they host Brothers at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, Sunday.

"I've been living in Lennox Head for a few years now and it was a chance for a bit of a fresh start,” he said.

"The injuries were never going to stop me from playing again and it gave me time to think about making a change.

"I had a few mates at Ballina and the chance to play with Jamie Lyon was part of it; it's still a bit surreal playing alongside him.”

Durheim grew up playing for Marist Brothers and has strong links to the club through his father Jason and uncle Tony Durheim.

The 26-year-old was the Rams' most dominant player when he returned from the Gold Coast Titans Under-20s team in 2015.

He admits it was a tough decision and it took time to get used to being at Ballina.

"It was a lot different, I had a bit of anxiety leaving and it was a bit weird for the first month,” Durheim said.

"I'm happy I made the call, it was a bit of a weight lifted and it's a lighter workload playing in the spot I'm in now.”

Kick-off is 2.45pm.

other games:

Kyogle is aiming for a fourth straight win when it takes on Byron Bay at Kyogle tomorrow night. Kick-off is 7pm.

Evans Head will have an earlier kick-off today at 2.15pm when they play Cudgen at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head.

In Sunday games, Mullumbimby host Northern United at Les Donnelly Field, Mullumbimby

Casino travels to take on Murwillumbah tomorrow.

Tweed Coast has the bye.