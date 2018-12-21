Jack has a crack in Brisbane T20 comp

FLASHING BAT: Lismore junior Jack Cooper has made his mark with the Gold Coast Dolphins since the start of the Twenty20 games in Brisbane club cricket, hitting a century in a run chase in second grade to earn his first grade debut.

IT'S fair to say talented Lismore teenager Jack Cooper is enjoying the Twenty20 phase of the cricket summer.

The 17-year-old blazed his way into the Gold Coast Dolphins' record books this month with a whirlwind innings of 75 not out from just 19 balls.

Cooper took only 13 balls to bring up his half-century - a club record - as he and second grade opening partner Scott Sanderson (35 not out off 18 balls) chased down Wynnum Manly's 8-124 in six overs.

Along the way, Cooper smacked 15 of the 19 deliveries he faced to the boundary, including five sixes.

"I just went out there and I think the first ball was short down leg and I helped it on its way,” he reflected.

"With Scott Sanderson at the other end, he just went from ball one as well and it was one of those days where everything came off for us.”

The innings directly led to Cooper being selected for his Queensland Premier Cricket first grade debut on Saturday, opening the batting alongside Tweed-raised masterblaster Max Bryant.

Things didn't quite go to plan - he was out stumped for five off the bowling of Nick De Giusti, another former Lismore junior - but more opportunities are bound to come in the New Year.

Cooper, who lives at Corndale near Lismore and also bowls medium pace, is the younger brother of South Australia batsman Tom and Netherlands international Ben.

Jack had averaged a modest 26 this season before the T20s, which have seen him unleash on opposition bowlers from the top of the order.

"It (my season) is coming along nicely now,” he said.

"I think these T20s have helped me find a bit more form. The game before them I hit 69 but before that I had made a few starts and hadn't gone on. These T20s are really helping with the way I am hitting them.”

Tom Cooper will captain the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League this summer.