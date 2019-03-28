How Bird came back from rock bottom

Jack Bird is flying high in his second year at the Broncos. (Photo: Adam Head)

Jack Bird is flying high in his second year at the Broncos. (Photo: Adam Head)

MALIGNED Brisbane recruit Jack Bird says he has conquered his mental demons and has recovered from hitting "rock bottom" when he questioned his worth to the Broncos.

As he prepares to face his junior Dragons club at Suncorp Stadium, Bird says he has finally found contentment at the Broncos after a horror debut year at Red Hill marred by two surgeries and poor form.

Bird arrived at the Broncos last year hailed as the $3.5 million recruit who could help deliver a premiership, only for sternum and shoulder operations to destroy his 2018 campaign.

He played just eight games, failed to score a try or make a single line break, and ended up losing his cherished NSW Origin jumper.

But the kid from Wollongong has got his smile and his attacking mojo back.

Now 7kg lighter and more confident with his rebuilt body, Bird is relishing his stint at left centre, playing his best game for the Broncos in last week's 29-10 derby demolition of the Cowboys.

Six months after being buffeted by speculation he wanted to walk out on his rich four-year contract, Bird is committed to the Broncos for the long haul.

"I feel 99 per cent better now than I did last year," said Bird, who will on Thursday night line up against his former Dragons under-20s teammate Euan Aitken.

Bird did it tough in his first season as a Bronco. Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images.

"Not playing was rock bottom for me.

"I didn't come up here to sit on the sideline and not play.

"Being away from family, it was just so hard. It was rock bottom ever since I got here.

"I held myself together and tried being strong and I knew I could get through.

"Now, here I am. I've gotten over the worst times."

Bird's combination with Corey Oates on Brisbane's left edge last week was evidence of the attacking strikepower that saw the former Sharks ace play a key role in Cronulla's historic premiership win in 2016.

It was also a timely reminder that the magic hadn't deserted Bird. For 12 months - his sternum triggering severe pain from extra bone growth which required surgery - Bird wondered if, at just 24, he was a spent force.

Is Bird back to his best? Picture by Adam Head.

"Last year was just a write-off for me," he said.

"I came up here with a shoulder reco and sternum surgery and it didn't go to plan.

"There was always a bit of doubt there if I was as good as I was, but I always knew I had the skills and the footy brain to keep playing.

"I knew it would be a long hard road but I had to get that out of my head and start afresh. I have forgotten everything that happened last year, that's the past, I am looking forward and that's all I can do.

"I can't reminisce on last year or it will bring me down. I am staying positive and moving forward. It's just been a confidence thing and I've got it back."

Bird had his best game as a Bronco against the Cowboys. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

Bird still isn't convinced that left centre is his best position, but he is enjoying his union with Queensland winger Oates.

"It's probably one of the best games I've ever played (against the Cowboys)," Bird said.

"Me and 'Oatesy' get on well off the field, which helps on the field.

"To be honest, I don't know where my best position is but I've told 'Seibs' (Broncos coach Anthony Seibold) I will do anything for the team and play anywhere.

"The last couple of years I haven't played much football so I'm just glad to be back out there and happy again."

Seibold lauded Bird's commitment to turning his career around.

Anthony Seibold has given Bird new direction. Image: AAP Image/Darren England.

"Left centre is his best position for our team," Seibold said.

"Jack has been brilliant to work with.

"I didn't know Jack prior to coming here and I have built a really good relationship with him. He is a really likeable young man and has a great character. I really enjoy coaching him.

"It was a tough 12 months for him last year because he came here injured and picked up another injury with his sternum.

"I thought his performance last weekend was very good. He won our defensive award and I thought a couple of his catch-passes for Corey Oates were really strong.

"He's nice and aggressive and an integral part of our group."