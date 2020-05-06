Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parenting

Jacinda praised for very mum detail in photo

by Phoebe Loomes
6th May 2020 2:55 PM

 

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been praised after she shared a candid photo showing a wardrobe mishap relatable for working mums.

Ms Ardern posted a picture to Instagram today saying she'd been caught out as she attended daily press briefings with a spot of nappy cream on her blazer.

"Why is it only when you are the furtherest you could possibly be from a change of clothes before you notice that you have nappy cream on you?" Ms Ardern wrote.

"I'll spare everyone the details."

 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives a COVID-19 update in Wellington on Tuesday. Picture: Mark Mitchell/Pool/Getty
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives a COVID-19 update in Wellington on Tuesday. Picture: Mark Mitchell/Pool/Getty

Ms Ardern gave birth to her first daughter Neve in 2018, making her the first New Zealand Prime Minister to fall pregnant and welcome a child in office. She was also the second ever elected head of state to have a child while in office, after Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 1990.

Recently Ms Ardern has enjoyed global praise for her response to the coronavirus pandemic, which included the swift implementation of a harsh four-week lockdown on the citizens of the country. During the stage four lockdown period only essential services were able to continue functioning.

Following this, Ms Ardern said "widespread, undetected community transmission" of coronavirus had been eradicated.

The post has been liked more than 85,000 times and received more than 2100 comments. Many commenters praised the leader for her actions during the coronavirus pandemic.

"You're the best PM - such a terrific job done with the COVID crisis! Can we adopt you?" one woman commented on the post.

"So lovely to see the human side of a politician's life - such a huge change," another wrote.

"I'm sure that's why brooches were invented," one person said.

Ms Ardern was seen later at a COVID-19 press briefing donning a brooch which seemed to cover up the nappy cream.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartfelt messages for Amber as police search continues

        premium_icon Heartfelt messages for Amber as police search continues

        News THE Evans Head community is rallying to support each other during a “horrible” time.

        ‘DEVASTATING’: Footy community in shock after fire

        premium_icon ‘DEVASTATING’: Footy community in shock after fire

        Sport NRRRL rallies around club after fire rips through their building

        PHOTOS: Divers search marina for missing woman

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Divers search marina for missing woman

        News Police divers have been called in to search the marina.

        Rainbow lorikeets are dropping like flies from the sky

        premium_icon Rainbow lorikeets are dropping like flies from the sky

        Environment A bird killing 'toxic event' only seems to be 'only getting worse'