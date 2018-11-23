'JA1L ME': Crim jinxed himself with fortune-telling photo

A SERIAL criminal jinxed himself by posting a photo with a car which had number plates reading 'JA1L ME' weeks before he was arrested for driving a stolen luxury car.

Between 7.30-9.30am on October 28 an Alfa Romeo was stolen from a Coast home by unknown people.

Early morning the next day, police found the car parked at the Park Regis North Quay in Brisbane with false, New South Wales plates.

CCTV footage from the hotel showed Zak Christy John Trimble, 25, and another man coming and going in the car.

When police seized the stolen car, they found a duffel bag containing Trimble's ID and his fingerprints on the vehicle's original number plates.

Trimble posted the fortune-telling photo to Facebook on September 17, just under four weeks before his arrest. It's unclear if he owns the car.

He pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court via video link from custody to unlawful use of a vehicle with his family and partner in court to support him.

The court heard Trimble had a "significant" criminal history and had been handed down a suspended Supreme Court sentence weeks prior for drug trafficking.

He was ordered to four years' imprisonment, suspended immediately for five years given the 443 days he'd spend in pre-sentence custody.

As Trimble had breached his sentence, he will have to face the Supreme Court again to be re-sentenced.

Lawyer Ben Rynderman told the court Trimble had a reasonable belief the car was stolen, but didn't take it.

He argued Trimble should be granted bail until his breach was dealt with as it could take six months, but this was rejected by Magistrate Graham Hillan.

Rynderman added Trimble had been addicted to methamphetamine for 10 years and wanted to find a place in a residential rehabilitation facility.

Mr Hillan sentenced Trimble to 12 months' imprisonment for driving the stolen car with parole release in March, but he will remain in custody until his Supreme Court matter is heard.

Trimble yelled out to his partner that he loved her before the video link was cut off.