J Mascis brings Elastic Days to Byron Bay

TOURING: Joseph Mascis Jr. is an American musician, best known as the singer, guitarist and main songwriter for rock band Dinosaur Jr.

ELASTIC Days is the third solo album by American artist J. Mascis.

Better known as the frontman of alternative rock band Dinosaur Jr, Mascis is coming to the Northern Rivers.

The album also features guest appearances from Pall Jenkins (Black Heart Procession), Mark Mulcahy (Miracle Legion) and Zoe Randell of Luluc.

We had a chat to the musician ahead of his Australian tour.

What can we expect for your show?

I will be alone playing songs from Elastic Days and other records from my catalogue, including Dinosaur Jr (songs).

I read you played all the instruments in this release. Why did you take such an interesting decision in the recording process?

I don't play the piano on the album.

It's just easier for me to play drums and bass rather than try to show somebody.

Is there a theme or inspiration for the album?

Yes, they were written for this Elastic Days LP in the months before recording.

You were mentioned in a Rolling Stone list of 100 Greatest Guitarists once. What is your earliest memory of a guitar and what do you think was the time of your life when you learned the most about performing music playing that instrument?

I guess when we started 'Dino' I would write songs I could play, make up chords and go.

No bar chords. They hurt my fingers, I still shy away from bar chords.

I was trying to make guitar playing as satisfying as pounding on drums.

I used volume and pedals to try to mimic the power, dynamics and impact of drums. I learned playing pedals and guitar all at the same time.