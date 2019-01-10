'I've had enough': Owner forced to leave beautiful home

A file photo of David Bester, from Tintenbar, at Killen Falls on a very quiet day.

DAVID Bester is frustrated that the picturesque Killen Falls at Tintenbar is being "loved to death", and he has decided to leave paradise.

Four months ago he put the family home of 40 years on the market due to the problems created by tourists at the neighbouring falls at Emigrant Creek dam, which are becoming increasingly popular.

"Yes, it's sad," he said. "I've lived here for such a long time, and done work to re-vegetate the area, but I've had enough."

He cited problems of rubbish being dumped both in the carpark area and in the waterway, the lack of permanent toilet facilities and the lack of formalised car parking, which means motorists park on the verge - including blocking his driveway - of the narrow Killen Falls Drive.

He has twice organised petitions for facilities to be built at the falls, and while Ballina Shire Council is working on implementing those plans, he said he feels like it's just going too slowly.

Mr Bester said the falls, which are promoted by tourism operators in the region and on websites, including council's own tourism website, first started to become popular more than 10 years ago.

"And it's just getting busier and busier," he said. "But there is no infrastructure here."

Mr Bester has praised some of the work being done by council in working towards solving some of the problems.

This season, for the second consecutive summer, council has installed a portable toilet - though Mr Bester said it wasn't working properly for a time in the lead-up to Christmas.

And council has also installed an extra garbage bin, which Mr Bester has moved from its position with two other bins so it's more accessible to the visitors who come to the falls.

However, Mr Bester said the extra bin hasn't deterred some people from leaving plastic bags and other rubbish at the falls, which then gets into the waterway which flows into the Richmond River.

There are plans to build a toilet block at the site, which are currently being worked on.

Mr Bester said more signage needed to be put up to encourage the visitors to "respect" the area, and he would like to see rangers patrol the area.

"If they need to hand out infringement notices, so be it," he said.

But with the "For sale" sign now outside his property, he may not be living in the area long enough to see changes.