‘I’ve given it my all’: Fay to farewell her beloved store

The Woodenbong Ampol is up for sale.

CHATTING with Fay Morgan, it’s obvious how much she loves her job and her village.

She has owned the Woodenbong Ampol Thrifty T for 20 years ‒ she was working there when the opportunity came up to buy it.

With two kids still living at home with her, she jumped in the deep end because she “needed a lot of work”.

She also put her children to work at the shop and said it was a great set-up for the family.

But now Ms Morgan has decided it’s time to retire and her beloved shop is up for sale.

“It’s the people who have made it so great,” she said.

“There are a lot of really lovely people here in Woodenbong and we get a lot of travellers coming in too.

“We see a lot of repeat visitors; families growing and bringing in their new babies, new generations.

“You feel like you really get to know people.

“It’s a really beautiful business and I’ve had an enormous amount of good times.

“But it’s time for me to spend more time with my kids and grandkids.

“It was a big decision, huge really.

“I gave it (the business) my all. It’s been my world.”

Robert Horder from PRD Northern Rivers, who is selling the property on behalf of Ms Morgan, agreed it was a great family business.

It has a five bedroom residence upstairs and plenty of opportunity for new ideas.

“It’s a mixed business serving the local community and passing tourist trade,” Mr Horder said.

“Popular for great takeaway food, groceries, fuel and laundry services, there’s also a separate second hand/bric-a-brac store in a large Colorbond shed that caters for the community.

“This separate space has the scope to include other types of business ventures.”

For more information about buying the Woodenbong Ampol, phone Robert Horder from PRD Northern Rivers on 0439 135 125.